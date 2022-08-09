Three charged in connection to Omaha murder face judge for first time

Court documents on Monday gave more details of the homicide investigation of Dayton Wenz, 18.
6 News learned more information Monday from court documents about a shooting death over the weekend.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old faced a judge for the first time Tuesday.

Jordan Humphrey, 21, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, all received an update on bonds and preliminary hearings.

Humphrey was denied bond, Buckingham-Yeoman and Granneman both have a bond set at $500,000. All three will have their preliminary hearing on Friday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.

In the court documents, police say Humphrey admitted to shooting Wentz during a confrontation, knew the gun had its serial numbers removed, and took the gun apart after the shooting and gave it to someone else to hide or get rid of.

The court documents allege Granneman was with Humphrey and left with him. It also alleges she helped Humphrey in hiding and concealing the car involved after the shooting and there is video evidence.

Humphrey was formally charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a defaced firearm, and drug possession.

Buckingham-Yeoman and Granneman were both formally charged as accessories to a felony.

