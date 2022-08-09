Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony

There are new details on a brief pursuit and standoff on I-80 that brought traffic to a halt.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who led authorities on a chase last week that led to a traffic halt on the bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa was in court Tuesday to face charges.

Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested Friday after authorities said he fled a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Nebraska-Iowa state line.

Quentin Rockefeller, 26.
Quentin Rockefeller, 26.(PHOTO: WOWT)

Traffic on the bridge across the Missouri River was stopped for about 30 minutes Friday morning before Rockefeller was arrested.

Documents from Tuesday’s court appearance state that he will be formally charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony. He was initially booked into Douglas County Jail on charges of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no driver’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and traffic violations.

Bond was set at $50,000, court documents state.

