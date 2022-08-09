Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - The last day below 90 degrees for a while

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s very refreshing out the door today with many temps in the 50s as the sun rises. Even with that cooler start, we’ll be able warm well into the 80s this afternoon. We’ll likely end up about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

With a little more warmth, thankfully the dew point won’t climb up on the muggy too far today or the rest of the week.

Muggy Meter Week (WOWT)

No large jumps on the muggy meter are likely until possibly early next week. That’s great news because today will be the last day with highs below 90 degrees for a while. Highs in the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday will jump above 95 Friday and continue through the weekend.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

No chance of any rain whatsoever until early next week at the earliest either.

