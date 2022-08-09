Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official

Tom Doyle served as Douglas County engineer since 1983, according to his son, Mike.
Tom Doyle served as Douglas County engineer since 1983, according to his son, Mike.(Courtesy photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday.

Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle.

Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly because of his wide-ranging life experiences, starting with some childhood years at South Omaha’s Southside Terrace housing projects, to working in the packing houses, becoming a chemical engineer, and serving the citizens of Nebraska in several appointed and elected positions. His public service began in 1967 and continued uninterrupted until his passing. Most importantly, he was a devoted father that was a best friend to each family member.

Mark Doyle

“Dad has served the residents of Douglas County for over 39 years as the first, and only Douglas County engineer,” he told 6 News.

Mark Doyle his father was appointed to the Nebraska State Labor Commission by Gov. Norbert Tiemann on March 1, 1967, and went on to serve as the state’s engineer in the Nebraska Department of Roads under Gov. J. James Exon. Tom Doyle also served as a Nebraska state senator before he was appointed to his post as the Douglas County engineer on March 31, 1983.

Mike McKnight contributed to this report.

Correction: The name of Tom Doyle’s son was corrected. 6 News regrets the error.

