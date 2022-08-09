Pottawattamie County man sentenced on federal drug charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 50-year-old Pottawattamie County man was sentenced in federal court last week on methamphetamine charges.

Geno Lee Campos was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute. He will also be required to serve five years supervised release, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. There is no parole in the federal court system.

He was arrested on July 4, 2021, with 17 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia. Authorities also found a gun under the passenger’s seat, the release states, noting that Campos was prohibited from having firearms.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal credited the efforts of the Iowa State Patrol, Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their work investigating the case.

