Omaha man charged for arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge.

Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire.

Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants because he thought they were trying to have relations with his ex-girlfriend.

According to the affidavit filed in Douglas County District Court, fire crews arrived last Wednesday to smoke coming from the upstairs hallway of a home near S. 159th & T.

A chair and a mattress were blocking the doorway of two bedrooms. Prosecutors believe Hansen started the fire.

“It appears that he made efforts to block people in that were in the residence from the standpoint of putting things in the hallway, putting things up against doors so people wouldn’t be able to get out but they were able to get out thankfully,” said Don Kleine.

One of the people in the house escaped through a bedroom window. The affidavit goes on to state the front door was locked and deadbolted. The people who live here say they usually don’t use the deadbolt to lock the door.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says more charges could possibly be filed against Hansen.

“That’s why there’s an ongoing investigation there’s a lot of work still being done we wanted to get this warrant out for his arrest right away after we discovered the intimal evidence that we had we’ll see what else develops but that’s always a possibility.”

Hansen left the area and was tracked down at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs.

According to court documents, Hansen was identified when he showed his driver’s license to get into the casino.

No one was seriously injured in the fire but the city has declared the home to be unsafe to live in.

Hansen faces a first-degree arson charge, the class two felony carries up to 50 years in prison. He will be in court Wednesday morning and prosecutors say they will ask for a high bond.

