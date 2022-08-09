Grand Island teen convicted on rape, child porn charges

Israel Trautman, 18, will sentenced in November for rape and child pornography.
Israel Trautman, 18, will sentenced in November for rape and child pornography.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teenager accused of victimizing five young girls has been convicted on multiple counts of sexual assault and child pornography

According to officials, 18-year-old Israel Trautman pled no contest to two counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and four counts of child abuse. In a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped nine counts of human trafficking and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. Trautman will be sentenced Nov. 29.

The max penalty for a sexual assault conviction is 50 years in prison.

Grand Island police arrested Trautman after investigators found dozens of sexually explicit pictures on his cell phone and electronic devices. An arrest affidavit lists five girls as victims, two of which were 14 years old, the other victims were 13, 17 and 18.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

