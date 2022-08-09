Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat builds through the week

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast update
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a couple of days in the 80s we’re getting ready for a warm up!

We’ll get warmer each day moving forward and a bit more humid. Get outdoors as early in the week as possible, we’ll become more uncomfortable each day as the heat and humidity intensify. 90s return by Wednesday but we’ll be very comfortable through the morning with aa start in the mid 60s and a climb near 90 by the early afternoon. We’ll reach a high of 92 in the Metro with low humidity.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(wowt)

Highs climb all week with a gusty S wind boosting temps Friday and Saturday. By Saturday we’ll reach into the upper 90s! With a little humidity it will feel closer to 100.

Heat builds
Heat builds(wowt)

The forecast looks dry for a while too... our next storm chances are here by the middle of next work week.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

