Carter Canyon Fire 100% contained

In total, 11 outbuildings and two homes were destroyed.
Heavy flames from the Carter Canyon Fire on July 30.
Heavy flames from the Carter Canyon Fire on July 30.(Gering Fire Department)
By Brad Peeples
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GERING, Neb. (KNOP) - A fire that burned for more than a week in the Nebraska Panhandle is now 100 percent contained.

Gering Fire Department Chief Nathan Flowers said full containment for the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering was reached on Monday.

“Interior pockets will continue to burn until the fire consumes all fuels or we receive extended periods of rain or snow,” Flowers said.

Firefighters continue to monitor and patrol the perimeter and ranchers and landowners are continuing to evaluate hot spots. According to NEMA, the southern area is still concerning due to rugged terrain.

The fire, which began on July 30 consumed 15,630 total acres. Due to drought-stricken fields and heavy winds, the fire grew to over 13,000 acres within the first 6 hours.

In total, 11 outbuildings and two homes were destroyed. NEMA said at one point 75 homes were threatened and eight homes were saved by firefighters.

“We are saddened for the ranchers, landowners and homeowners who were impacted,” Flowers said. “We are very fortunate to have such a great community that supports people in need. Firefighter Ministries, Oregon Trail Community Foundation, FCS and USDA are available for landowners affected.”

Citizens interested in providing monetary relief can visit: https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/OTCF/CARTERCANYONFIREFUND.

