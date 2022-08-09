Arrests made in Beatrice drive-by shooting

(KWCH)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting in Beatrice last week.

Beatrice Police said shots were fired into a home in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street on Wednesday. There were people inside the home at the time but no one was injured.

According to Beatrice Police, this was a targeted shooting. A total of 21 rounds were fired from a 20 gauge shotgun and a 40 caliber pistol.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jordan Meyer and 18-year-old Colton Anderson on Monday for discharging a firearm at an occupied structure and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both class 1C felonies.

Meyer and Anderson are being held at the Lancaster County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
Shooting near N 34th & Davenport Street Saturday night, August 6, 2022.
Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation
Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
3 people sustain electrical burns at Google site in Council Bluffs
Tom Doyle served as Douglas County engineer since 1983, according to his son.
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official

Latest News

Two Nebraskans face drug charges for allegedly selling close to a school
Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast update
Omaha man charged for arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino
Fremont man arrested after fleeing Kansas authorities