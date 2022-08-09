1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel...
The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said.

Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S. Coast Guard statement.

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.

The two were aboard a 23-foot (seven-meter) commercial fishing vessel called Desakata, while the U.S. Coast Guard was traveling in 154-foot (47-meter) fast-response cutter, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
Shooting near N 34th & Davenport Street Saturday night, August 6, 2022.
Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation
A man was arrested after police say he stole several vehicles
Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
Tom Doyle served as Douglas County engineer since 1983, according to his son, Mike.
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
FILE PHOTO - A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture in her back...
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing
(AP graphic)
Monday Aug. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County adds infant, toddler vaccination data