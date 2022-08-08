Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler air will make today the best of the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a few overnight showers and storms last night, we are headed towards a beautiful start to the work week. The weather today should be the best of the week with a high in the lower 80s.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will clear as the morning goes along and the humidity will drop into the afternoon as well. That means our muggy meter drops into the pleasant range for a very enjoyable afternoon. The northwest wind won’t be all that strong either.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Temperatures will gradually heat up this week and we should be back in the 90s by Wednesday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

If you’re looking for rain, this isn’t the forecast for you. We’ll stay dry through at least the weekend followed by very minimal chances by early next week.

