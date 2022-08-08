Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire

2 hurt, 3rd person in critical condition
(WLUC)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, north of Maple Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Although “the fire was extinguished quickly,” according to the OFD news release sent Monday morning, three people were hurt in the blaze.

Two residents were rescued from the roof of the house and transported to Nebraska Medicine in serious condition; a third victim was transported in critical condition, the release states.

Everyone in the home had evacuated before firefighters arrived at the scene, but residents said their dog was missing, according to the report.

OFD listed the damage estimates at $35,000 for the $71,300 structure; and $12,500 for the estimated $22,500 in contents. Two engines, one truck, two investigation units, one air unit, one rescue unit, and one medic were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, the release states. Smoke detectors were present, according to the report.

