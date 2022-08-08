OPS hosts enrollment fair for 2022-2023 school year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ready or not, it’s back to school time.

The Omaha Public School District is getting the new school year started with a two-week-long enrollment fair.

Parent Ashley Collier says it’s exactly what she needs. She can sum up back-to-school time in a few words: “Exciting but hectic,” she said.

Collier has four kids going to OPS this year. She said trying to juggle all their needs is stressful. “We have to wait for enrollment letters and make sure that all the kids are in the school and where they’re going, who their teachers are, what things we need for like back-to-school supplies and such, " she said.

The enrollment fair will help parents take care of everything at once.

Anne MacFarland with OPS said, “We invite families to come in if they’ve had a change in their circumstance such as moving over the summer, they can update their address if they’re needing additional resources such as looking at their eligibility for transportation and then certainly those that are coming to us for the very first time to enroll in school. We really want to spread it out to make it as efficient as possible for our families.”

Families will need to show a student’s birth certificate or official ID, immunization records, and proof of address to fully enroll. However, MacFarland says all families need to get started is proof of address and school staff can help with the rest.

“As school starts next week sometimes families don’t know that they have a need until the school actually starts and so we are here for two weeks again to really help families and we continue that through our student placement office,” MacFarland said.

The enrollment fair runs August 8-19 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Teacher Administrative Center (TAC) board room at 3215 Cuming St.

