Omaha pool wraps up season with doggie dip

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight Omaha city swimming pools wrapped up for the year Sunday.

There are only a couple of others that will operate just on weekends for another month but there was one pool that ended the season in style.

How often do you see dozens of dogs patiently waiting in line on a hot summer day?

On the other end of this isn’t a giant tennis ball or even a treat to judge all other treats, it’s a city swimming pool. Oak Heights in southwest Omaha.

There were 90 minutes specially reserved just for dogs and their handlers on the last day this swimming pool is open for the season.

“Dog parks get so hot in the summer. They definitely love this. My dog likes to cool off. He’s like the rest of the family, especially my dad,” said Lauren Gillen.

Chewy knows how to doggy paddle but he doesn’t mind being carried sometimes in the heat.

“We love hanging out with our dogs. They’re like our children,” said Sara Somers.

Sara Somers and Jesse Moore brought their three kids.

Sara points to her dogs, “Brent, Chica, and Nala.”

The evening comes with the name Omaha’s doggie dip. A partnership between Omaha Parks and the Nebraska Humane Society.

The last Doggie Dip of the year is tonight from 5:30-7pm at Oak Heights Pool! 🐶🌊 $5 per dog + two humans. See you there! pic.twitter.com/haKRkEXcoX — Nebraska Humane Society (@NEHumaneSociety) August 7, 2022

On a hot Sunday, there are plenty of fetches to be had. A few cannonballs and catching up. It got some people thinking why just the one day?

“We need an indoor pool for all dogs. We’d definitely come every day,” said Somers.

Who can argue, they’re definitely feeling the dog days of summer. The announcement for this year’s doggie dip came with several rules and pieces of advice.

My favorite reminder, bring a towel so your car isn’t completely covered in wet dog smell.

