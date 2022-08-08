NC sheriff’s office puts AR-15s in schools in case of emergencies

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced that they plan to equip school resources officers with AR-15 rifles and additional training to help improve securi
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A North Carolina sheriff plans to equip school resource officers with AR-15 rifles as a safety measure.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood announced the plan to help improve security for Madison County Schools during a press conference in June, WHNS reports.

Harwood argued that we’ve seen that a deputy armed with a handgun is not always enough to stop certain situations. Because of this, he said he decided to arm every school resource officer with an AR-15 rifle with optics and accessories.

According to Harwood, all the rifles and accessories were bought using money donated by residents in Madison County.

Haywood explained that every officer will attend hours of extra tactical training with these rifles to ensure they are ready to use them. He added that each rifle will also be kept in a gun safe in an undisclosed location at each school.

Harwood said he is working with Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Weil Hoffman and the Board of Education to implement this new safety measure.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
A man was arrested after police say he stole several vehicles
Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles
Shooting near N 34th & Davenport Street Saturday night, August 6, 2022.
Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky
Actor Roger E. Mosley was best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the...
‘Magnum, P.I.’ actor Roger E. Mosley dies at 83
Rusty's Morning Forecast