Massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting 3 women, police say

Zachary Sample, 32, is charged with three counts of sexual battery after police say he sexually assaulted three clients.(Wichita Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Gray News) – A massage therapist in Kansas is charged after police say he sexually assaulted three clients.

Zachary Sample, 32, was arrested Thursday night and charged with three counts of sexual battery.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the investigation began in May when officers responded to a report from a 38-year-old woman, who said Sample sexually assaulted her during a massage at an east Wichita business.

Police said during the month of May, two more women, ages 26 and 29, also reported to police that Sample sexually assaulted them.

Wichita police said after an extensive investigation by detectives, a warrant was issued for Sample’s arrest.

Police did not name the business that the alleged assaults occurred at, but they said the business is cooperating with the investigation. Sample is also no longer employed there.

Sample’s bond was set at $25,000 and he is expected in court on Thursday.

