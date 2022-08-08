Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Tuesday ahead of a steady warm up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve enjoyed a nice break from the heat Monday with a drop to the low 80s! The pleasant weather will continue Tuesday. We’ll be a bit warmer but still near seasonal with a high near 86. The humidity will be low as well.

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

We’ll get warmer each day moving forward and a bit more humid. Get outdoors as early in the week as possible, we’ll become more uncomfortable each day as the heat and humidity intensify.

Muggy meter (wowt)

90s return by Wednesday and by Saturday we’ll reach into the upper 90s! With humidity it will feel more like 100-105. The forecast looks dry for a while too... our next storm chances are here by the middle of next work week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

