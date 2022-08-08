Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect

Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The...
Barricades block off a portion of Elm Street in Laurel, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel on Thursday morning. Emergency personnel from the state patrol, Belden and the Cedar County Sheriff's Department were working in the area.(Riley Tolan-Keig/The Norfolk Daily News via AP)
By MARGERY A. BECK
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week.

Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% - or $500,000 - to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson, and four weapons counts.

Police say Jones killed his neighbor, 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, early Thursday morning then went to a nearby home and killed 86-year-old Gene Twiford; his wife, 85-year-old Janet Twiford; and their 55-year-old daughter, Dana Twiford.

Investigators say gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the Laurel, Nebraska incident that took four lives Thursday.

Police say Jones set fire to both houses, severely burning himself in the process.

He remains hospitalized in a Lincoln burn unit.

