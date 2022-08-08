Augusta man drowns in Nebraska

Drowning at private lake in Nebraska.
Drowning at private lake in Nebraska.(Nance County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 79-year-old Augusta man drowned Saturday at a private lake south of Genoa, Neb.

The drowning happened at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies from the Nance County Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly after and were informed that the victim, Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, was swimming approximately 100 feet from the shore. Witnesses heard him call for help then disappear under the water. He was last seen approximately 12 minutes before first responders arrived.

Initial efforts by deputies to locate Mathias were unsuccessful, as were further efforts using boats, volunteers and thermal cameras. Mutual aid was requested from the Platte County Dive Team and Oxford, Neb. Dive Team. The Platte County team used sonar to search the area and found the victim and recovered the body.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
Shooting near N 34th & Davenport Street Saturday night, August 6, 2022.
Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation
A man was arrested after police say he stole several vehicles
Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter
Bird impacted by oil spill in west Omaha.
Birds being treated after car crash causes oil spill in Omaha lake

Latest News

Emily's Monday evening forecast
3 people sustain electrical burns at Google site in Council Bluffs
Valley Fire Department adds new life saving tool
OPS hosts enrollment fair for 2022-2023 school year
WOWT BREAKING: No special session in Nebraska on abortion laws
BREAKING: No special session in Nebraska on abortion laws