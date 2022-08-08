Augusta man drowns in Nebraska

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 79-year-old Augusta man drowned Saturday at a private lake south of Genoa, Neb.

The drowning happened at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies from the Nance County Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly after and were informed that the victim, Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, was swimming approximately 100 feet from the shore. Witnesses heard him call for help then disappear under the water. He was last seen approximately 12 minutes before first responders arrived.

Initial efforts by deputies to locate Mathias were unsuccessful, as were further efforts using boats, volunteers and thermal cameras. Mutual aid was requested from the Platte County Dive Team and Oxford, Neb. Dive Team. The Platte County team used sonar to search the area and found the victim and recovered the body.

