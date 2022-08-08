46-year-old man shot in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a 46-year-old man found shot overnight in a north Omaha neighborhood.

Omaha Police officers responding to a call at 1:25 a.m. Monday in the area of 39th Street and Ames Avenue reported that the victim was found with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to the OPD news release. The man was transported to UNMC and was released, the report states.

The suspect, thought to be of average build, was last seen fleeing area running north, according the police report.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app or online at omahacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.