46-year-old man shot in north Omaha

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was treated and released.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a 46-year-old man found shot overnight in a north Omaha neighborhood.

Omaha Police officers responding to a call at 1:25 a.m. Monday in the area of 39th Street and Ames Avenue reported that the victim was found with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to the OPD news release. The man was transported to UNMC and was released, the report states.

The suspect, thought to be of average build, was last seen fleeing area running north, according the police report.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app or online at omahacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
A man was arrested after police say he stole several vehicles
Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles
Shooting near N 34th & Davenport Street Saturday night, August 6, 2022.
Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Bird impacted by oil spill in west Omaha
Birds being treated after car crash causes oil spill in Omaha lake
Birds impacted by oil spill
Birds impacted by oil spill
Shooting near N 34th & Davenport Street Saturday night, August 6, 2022.
Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation