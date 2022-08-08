3 people sustain electrical burns at Google site in Council Bluffs

(Source: MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people were burned in an electrical incident at a Google facility on Monday.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department was called to the Google data center, located north of Highway 275, at about noon.

A spokesman told 6 News that they received a report of an electrical explosion after three people were accessing an electrical box when an arc occurred.

All three sustained burns and were transported to a trauma center.

