Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of July 2022

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for July 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A hotel worker is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of wedding cards from the venue.

A family was arrested after what authorities called an unprovoked attack on people just casually enjoying the Fourth of July.

A pickup truck almost hit a street full of people cleaning up fireworks.

Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery

A video circulating on social media of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern. But it’s really just a way to help control traffic flow.

A random act of violence is caught on camera in a quiet neighborhood.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

