Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of July 2022

Many June viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a wedding theft, a truck nearly hitting people cleaning up a street, and a random attack on a Sarpy County family
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for July 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft

A hotel worker is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of wedding cards from the venue.

After the happiest day of their lives, a Nebraska couple endures shocking disgust and heartbreak.

5. Family of five arrested in fireworks attack

A family was arrested after what authorities called an unprovoked attack on people just casually enjoying the Fourth of July.

A family of five has been arrested for assaulting another family on the Fourth of July.

4. Caught On Camera: Pickup truck plows through fireworks cleanup effort in Omaha neighborhood

A pickup truck almost hit a street full of people cleaning up fireworks.

The neighborhood is still searching for the man that sped through their street filled with people on the night of the 4th of July.

3. Part mystery disturbs pickup owners

Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery

Many of us have owned a vehicle we babied but that didn’t prevent a Nebraska couple from paying a major repair cost.

2. Omaha Police maneuver alarms drivers

A video circulating on social media of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern. But it’s really just a way to help control traffic flow.

A video circulating on social media this week of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern.

1. Random attack on Sarpy County family results in injuries

A random act of violence is caught on camera in a quiet neighborhood.

It’s not yet known who targeted them and why.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

1. Omaha Police ‘slow down’ maneuver confuses, concerns drivers
2. Gene Leahy Mall features temporarily closed
3. Caught On Camera: Driver speeds down residential Omaha street during fireworks
4. Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack
5. Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery
6. 70-year-old man badly hurt in dog attack in west Omaha
