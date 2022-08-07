Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of July 2022
Many June viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a wedding theft, a truck nearly hitting people cleaning up a street, and a random attack on a Sarpy County family
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for July 2022.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft
A hotel worker is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of wedding cards from the venue.
5. Family of five arrested in fireworks attack
A family was arrested after what authorities called an unprovoked attack on people just casually enjoying the Fourth of July.
4. Caught On Camera: Pickup truck plows through fireworks cleanup effort in Omaha neighborhood
A pickup truck almost hit a street full of people cleaning up fireworks.
3. Part mystery disturbs pickup owners
Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery
2. Omaha Police maneuver alarms drivers
A video circulating on social media of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern. But it’s really just a way to help control traffic flow.
1. Random attack on Sarpy County family results in injuries
A random act of violence is caught on camera in a quiet neighborhood.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
