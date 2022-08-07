Omaha Police investigate Saturday night homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a homicide Saturday night.

Officers arrived at the area of N 34th & Davenport Street for a shooting.

An 18-year-old that was seriously hurt was taken to UNMC where officials say he later died. The 18-year-old was identified as Dayton Wenz.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

