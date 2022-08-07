Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection.

They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.

Investigators say it’s too early to call the death suspicious as they expect to be on the scene for several more hours.

Douglas County Sheriffs investigate a body found near N. 72nd & Rainwood Sunday, August 7, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)

