David’s Morning Forecast - Hot and humid this afternoon, cooling tonight

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty thunderstorms developed overnight as a cold front tried to move into the area. Most of the storms remained well north of the metro, but there is a chance for a spotty shower or storm to move through the metro through 10am. Dry weather should return for the early afternoon, but so will the hot and humid conditions. Temperatures warm back into the middle 90s for the metro, topping out near 96 in Omaha. A cold front sitting just north of town will keep areas like Norfolk and Tekamah a fair bit cooler than the metro. A few additional spotty storms are possible this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through, but don’t expect widespread rainfall.

With the humidity, heat index readings will likely top 100 degrees once again. It feel as warm as 104 degrees in Omaha for a couple of hours this afternoon. Cooler air will eventually push in, but it likely won’t arrive in the metro until after 6pm.

Temperatures overnight drop into the middle 60s as a north breeze pulls in some slightly cooler and less humid air. That will give us a break from the heat Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the lower 80s on Monday, and middle 80s on Tuesday. Unfortunately, that’s about it for our cooler weather, as we are back into the 90s by Wednesday, and could be pushing into the upper 90s by the end of the week.

