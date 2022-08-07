David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler air finally moving in

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Very hot weather returned once again for the metro, high temperatures reaching 98 degrees in Omaha. However, cooler air has been sitting just off to our north and west all day, with central and northern Nebraska holding in the 60s! That cooler air is finally on the move, a cold front pressing through the metro this evening. Temperatures are already dropping, and we should be in the 80s by 6pm. Temperatures continue to cool, dropping into the 70s by 10pm. Overnight the north wind behind the front will also pull in some less humid air, allowing lows to drop into the middle 60s.

Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

After a cooler start, we should see a very comfortable Monday. We start the day with some clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Clouds should thin out by midday, with plenty of afternoon sun. Low humidity will help to make things feel pretty nice, afternoon highs top out around 83, a nice change from the last few days. Clear skies, light winds, and the dry air should allow us to cool into the upper 50s Monday night.

Monday's Forecast
Monday's Forecast(WOWT)

Tuesday still looks reasonably comfortable, highs climb back into the middle 80s. However, the heat doesn’t stay away for long. We warm back into the 90s by Wednesday, with highs in the middle to upper 90s for Friday and Saturday. We’ll likely see above average temperatures hanging on through at least the middle of next week, meaning more highs in the 90s.

Above average warmth continues
Above average warmth continues(WOWT)

