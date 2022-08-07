Cruisin’ for a Cure car show in Omaha offers free screenings for prostate cancer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat didn’t stop car lovers from coming out to the 10th annual Cruisin’ for a Cure car show.

The event made a return on Sunday after a two-year COVID hiatus.

Dozens of cars were on display at the Centris Federal Credit Union headquarters. But folks weren’t just there for the sweet rides; the event offers free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests to men over 40.

The simple blood draw lets men know if their PSA level is normal or if they need to see their doctor. Results from the test will be mailed out to those who had their blood drawn.

“A lot of times there are no symptoms until it’s too late. So that’s probably the biggest reason you want to start early; to have a track record of your history of your PSA score to know whether it’s elevating as you get older,” says Harold Pharoah, Founder of Cruisin’ for a Cure.

According to retired Exec. VP of Centris, Jeff Shapiro, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and 60% are diagnosed after age 65.

It’s recommended that men start getting screened for prostate cancer at age 40. Those with a family history may be able to start even sooner.

In the show’s nine-year run, at least eight men are now in remission from prostate cancer and say the PSA test saved their life.

Centris has donated over $25,000 to pay for the PSA tests that are done during the car show. Methodist Hospital had medical personnel on-site to perform the tests.

Event organizers say any donations to help raise awareness of prostate cancer are appreciated.

All proceeds from the show will benefit Nebraska Prostate Cancer Alliance.

