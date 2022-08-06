Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 5

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a quadruple homicide, a fatal crash and a wildfire in western Nebraska
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 5.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires

Police investigating the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska city have arrested a neighbor of the victims.

New details are just out about the deaths of four people in northeastern Nebraska.

5. Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic

A woman died after a crash involving four vehicles on Highway 77 that required several people to be extricated.

Several cars were involved in a fatal crash Sunday

4. Brothers reunite with Boys Town family teachers after 17 years

Jorge and Francisco Mazon were just kids when they left their tough home life in Las Vegas and came to Boys Town.

Brothers who overcame the odds.

3. Wildfire prompts evacuations in western Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol said a large fire south of Gering and Scottsbluff started in several different places. They believe it was caused by lightning.

Crews are still battling a wildfire south of Scottsbluff

2. Omaha man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child between the ages of 10 and 13.

An Omaha man is behind bars for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

1. 6 News On Your Side: Wall worry top to bottom

The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
2. Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
3. Omaha man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
4. Former Nebraska Sen. Bob Kerrey reacts to Trump’s 9/11 comment
5. Crews battle wildfire in western Nebraska
6. Authorities investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel, NE
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending July 29
Top 6 for week ending July 22
Top 6 for week ending July 15
Top 6 for week ending July 8
Top 6 in June 2022
Top 6 in 2021

