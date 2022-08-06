Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 5

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 5.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Police investigating the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska city have arrested a neighbor of the victims.

New details are just out about the deaths of four people in northeastern Nebraska.

A woman died after a crash involving four vehicles on Highway 77 that required several people to be extricated.

Several cars were involved in a fatal crash Sunday

Jorge and Francisco Mazon were just kids when they left their tough home life in Las Vegas and came to Boys Town.

Brothers who overcame the odds.

Nebraska State Patrol said a large fire south of Gering and Scottsbluff started in several different places. They believe it was caused by lightning.

Crews are still battling a wildfire south of Scottsbluff

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child between the ages of 10 and 13.

An Omaha man is behind bars for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

