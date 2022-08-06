Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 5
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a quadruple homicide, a fatal crash and a wildfire in western Nebraska
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 5.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
Police investigating the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska city have arrested a neighbor of the victims.
5. Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
A woman died after a crash involving four vehicles on Highway 77 that required several people to be extricated.
4. Brothers reunite with Boys Town family teachers after 17 years
Jorge and Francisco Mazon were just kids when they left their tough home life in Las Vegas and came to Boys Town.
3. Wildfire prompts evacuations in western Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol said a large fire south of Gering and Scottsbluff started in several different places. They believe it was caused by lightning.
2. Omaha man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child
A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child between the ages of 10 and 13.
1. 6 News On Your Side: Wall worry top to bottom
The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
CATCH UP
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.