Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles

A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha.
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes. A months-long investigation eventually let law enforcement catch up to the alleged thief.

It’s a tale of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

According to an affidavit, an investigation into 37-year-old Quim Heredia-Sanchez began back in February.

Omaha Police’s auto theft and gang units collaborated on a tip that Sanchez was allegedly storing “narcotics and several stolen vehicles” at the facility on Bauman Ave.

After a search warrant of the storage units and his home, police uncovered drugs along with five stolen motorcycles and five vehicles. They had a combined value close to $104,000.

But it didn’t end there. Sanchez’s sister approached police saying he asked to park a few vehicles at her home - having no idea they were hot.

That voluntary search allegedly uncovered a stolen trailer and a stolen Harley Davidson inside it. All of the poached items were worth a total of more than $116,000.

The suspect appeared before a judge for the first time earlier this week. He was formally charged with 13 counts of felony theft. His bond was set at $150,000.

Quim Heredia-Sanchez, 37
Quim Heredia-Sanchez, 37(WOWT)

