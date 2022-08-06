Iowa sales tax holiday encourages back-to-school shopping

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - If you still have some back-to-school shopping, you may want to take advantage of the sales tax holiday.

Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday is Saturday, Aug 6.

The event is meant to give shoppers a chance to cut back on school expenses.

Saturday only, the state is not collecting sales tax on clothing and footwear priced under $100.

The deal applies to everyone, including non-residents.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.