Iowa sales tax holiday encourages back-to-school shopping

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - If you still have some back-to-school shopping, you may want to take advantage of the sales tax holiday.

Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday is Saturday, Aug 6.

The event is meant to give shoppers a chance to cut back on school expenses.

Saturday only, the state is not collecting sales tax on clothing and footwear priced under $100.

The deal applies to everyone, including non-residents.

