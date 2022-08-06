Inflation hurts Omaha food pantry distributer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yet another victim of inflation: food banks.

The Food Bank for the Heartland located in Omaha supplies pantries across the state. But now they’re having a hard time meeting the needs of the community.

In a typical year, their budget for freight transportation is $150,000. Now they’re looking at over $600,000 to transport the food.

Streams of federal funding from the start of the pandemic for the food bank have also run dry.

“So what you’re seeing here are empty shelves. These shelves were once filled with product from USDA. Because of federal funding being decreased or completely disappearing, availability from the USDA has gone down 30%. And so we’re seeing a decrease in monetary donations. We’re also seeing a decrease in food donations. And that’s had a huge effect on our operations,” said Stephanie Sullivan, communications manager for the Food Bank for the Heartland.

The food bank said that a $1 donation can provide up to four meals for neighbors in need.

You can find more information on how to donate funds or food on their website.

