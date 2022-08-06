Five finalists in Omaha compete in Pitch Black competition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The month of August marks National Black Business Month. The Midlands African Chamber is shining a spotlight on five locally and minority-owned businesses.

Saturday was the final round of the second annual Pitch Black competition.

Five finalists went head-to-head to pitch their businesses to a panel of judges for a grand prize of $10,000.

Second place will walk away with $5,000, third place with $2,500 and 4th and 5th each win $1,000.

The Midlands African Chamber says it focuses on providing opportunities and connections to diverse and underserved entrepreneurs.

“It means a lot to diverse business owners, to black business owners to be in a room full of opportunity,” says Karine Sokpoh, President of Midlands African Chamber. “Because we know that historically, those communities have been marginalized and have not had all the access to the opportunities that they need in order to thrive economically.”

The Midlands African Chamber was founded during the pandemic in 2020. Since then they’ve grown to include 156 members.

