Federal court sentences Lincoln man to 20 and a half years for production of child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Matt Tibbels, 59, of Lincoln, was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to over 20 years for production of child pornography. In an investigation with the FBI, officials had concerns about a Freenet user getting child porn from the site according to the release. A tracked IP address was connected to Tibbels home which officials say was also an in-home daycare. During a search warrant last October with multiple devices that were seized, it was reported officials found over 800 photos and over 100 videos. According to the release, investigators were able to identify one of the children as a child who went to the daycare. He was also ordered to pay $29,000 that will go to funds for victims in these cases.

Jesus Guillen Lopez, 46, of Alvordton, Ohio, was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to over seven years for possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of fentanyl and five kilograms or more of cocaine. In an investigation with Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper pulled over a car for following too close on I-80 last April. Lopez gave consent to search the car after he told the trooper he was coming from Sacramento, California. It’s reported officials found over 12 pounds of fentanyl and 14 pounds of cocaine in the car.

Matthew James Borden, 33, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday by Judge John M. Gerrard to a total of 20 years for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior serious drug felony conviction and five years for using, carrying, or possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. In an investigation with Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, officials received information that suggested Borden was in connection with distributing about three pounds of meth between June 2020 and April 2021 around Lincoln. The release states investigators saw one person contact Borden and they were in a car outside his place. Officials got in contact with Borden and say they found about 1/4 of an ounce of meth and over $6,000 in cash. It’s reported they also found a loaded revolver in the car he was sitting in. During a search at Borden’s place, they found three baggies of meth, ammo for the revolver, and $76.00 in cash. He has to forfeit the combined total of 6,362 to the U.S.

David Wesley Swanson, 37, of Wahoo was sentenced Thursday by Judge John M. Gerrard to 15 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual, (pure) with a prior violent felony conviction. In an investigation with Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, they had surveillance on an apartment building in July 2020 and saw Swanson go in the building and come out. He was followed by investigators and they say they found out Swanson’s had a suspended license and witness him carry out traffic violations. It’s reported Swanson was stopped and arrested for the suspended license and had his car towed. Before the towing, investigators found a bag of over two and a half grams of pure meth during a search. According to the release, he told investigators he just bought meth and also mentioned he was selling meth for about two years.

Daniel Harp, 51, of Grand Island, was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. In an investigation with Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team, they report Harp had prior felony convictions such as for possession of a controlled substance, attempted distribution of a controlled substance, and theft. He was pulled over in May 2020 and during a pat down an officer found pills in a container. Officers started searching the car after noticing there wasn’t a prescription label on the container and the container also had controlled substances in it. The release states they found loose scraps of marijuana, several shotgun shells and a shotgun, a black backpack that had mail addressed to Harp, a digital scale, several plastic baggies, syringes, a knife, a metal spoon, and a butane refill brass pin throughout the car. It’s reported the shotgun was shipped and taken through interstate commerce.

Gregory Dightman, 53, of Lincoln, was sentenced Wednesday by District Judge John M. Gerrard to 20 and a half years for four counts of production of child pornography. In an investigation with Lincoln police and the FBI, LPD was notified by the Department of Health & Human Services of child abuse and neglect in November 2019. Officials say a mother reported her daughter has taken inappropriate pictures such as nude photos with Dightman, who is identified as a professional photographer. He agreed to speak to officers after they received search warrants to his home and studio and it’s reported that Dightman admitted he knew her age and has taken nude photos of her. Further in the investigation, officials determined that he took “pornographic images of at least four young ladies between the ages of 16 and 17 from 2009 until 2019,” according to the release. Dightman would pay them for the photo shoots and officials say over 500 pictures were recovered. It’s reported he’s ordered to pay $12,000 that will go to funds for victims in these types of cases.

Britt Hudgins, 50, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over 16 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with Omaha police, Hudgins was arrested last August after officers found him on a federal warrant in connection to previous chargers, and during the arrest, they found a gun on him. A confidential informant was a part of the investigation last May when they brought over seven grams of meth from Hudgins. A few days before the CI purchase, officers went to an alley near 48th and Erskine to respond to a radio call of a car blocking the alley according to the release. Further in the investigation, it was revealed the car was stolen and officers found two guns, over 200 grams of actual meth, and a cell phone. It’s reported during a search of the cell phone they discovered the phone belonged to Hudgins with his name and picture.

Carlos E. Hernandez, 29, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to 10 years for attempted enticement of a minor. In an investigation by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Hernandez was arrested last February after responding to an online ad that finds people who want to pay minors for sex the release states. He responded to the ad in October 2020 and continued talking to the undercover agent until February 2021. It’s reported the undercover agent posed as a 15-year-old girl. He agreed to meet at an apartment with the undercover agent for sex and arrived with $70, a condom, and a sandwich. According to the release, during the arrest, Hernandez admitted he agreed to pay for sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Trae Mose, 23, of Omaha was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over three years for making false statements about acquiring a firearm. In an investigation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Omaha police, it’s reported Mose bought a gun at Cabela’s in June 2020 and it’s indicated he is the actual buyer. Officials say the gun was used in four different shootings and was recovered by a convicted felon in July 2020. The release further states Mose said it “must have been stolen” during an interview but the gun was never reported stolen to police. He admitted the convicted felon was with him at Cabela’s and “may have even handled the gun while at the counter.” It’s reported he also admitted to “making false statements to a gun dealer” when he pled guilty after more investigation showed he bought many guns between June and September 2020 but those guns were missing during a home search.

Patrick Walker, 56, of Macy, Nebraska, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over three years for assaulting an officer. In an investigation with the FBI and Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services, an officer got in contact with Walker after responding to a concerning call of a man inside of a home last October. It’s reported the officer told him to leave and Walker “tackled the officer and slammed his head to the floor.” The release states the officer had head trauma and a cut.

Brandon Ford, 36, of Omaha, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge John M. Gerrard to five years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of an analogue of Fentanyl. In an investigation with Omaha police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a confidential informant bought a total of over 300 fentanyl pills from Ford three times in 2020. Officers seized over $16,000 during a house search and they say the money that was from drug purchases is forfeited. The release further states the pill were fake Percocet pills known as Mexican Oxy and Dirty 30s.

Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, of Lincoln, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, Nebraska, were sentenced Tuesday by Judge John M. Gerrard for obtaining oxycodone by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge, that is, by obtaining prescriptions of oxycodone for personal use. Hughes was sentenced to five years of probation and Digilio was sentenced to two years of probation. In an investigation with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA, it’s reported Hughes prescribed 10 mg pills of oxycodone to Digilio between April 2020 and July 2020 over 60 times to a total of over 4,000 pills. The prescription was filled for Hughes’s personal use according to the release. Digilio received money, sports tickets, and sports memorabilia for the exchange. The release further states Hughes’ license was revoked by the Nebraska DHHS. Hughes will have to pay a $20,000 fine and Digilio will have to pay a $1,000 fine.

Alrick Abeita, 29, was sentenced Thursday by Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to five years for domestic assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. In an investigation with the Santee Sioux Nation Police and the FBI, officers went to a place in Santee, Nebraska on a disturbance report in October 2020. The release states the victim told offers he choked her, hit her, handcuffed her, dragged her, and kicked her. She had to get stitches to close a cut on her forehead and it’s reported she suffered bilateral black eyes, bruising on her nose and wrist, a bruise on her head, a swollen upper lip, bruising and scratches to her neck, and cuts on her wrist and shin.

Jesus Godinez-Contreras, 45, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to 14 years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with the DEA, Omaha Field Division, and the Omaha police, it’s reported that Godinez-Contreras plotted with others on distributing meth toward the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 around Omaha. The DEA and investigators set up a meth purchase from a Mexico-based supplier in October 2019. Another meth purchase was set up from a different supplier in January 2020 and Godinez-Contreras was at a store parking lot with another person and that person delivered the meth to a DEA cooperating source and an undercover DEA agent according to the release. After his sentencing, Godinez-Contreras will be deported by U.S. immigration officials.

Tia Hall, 38, of Falls City, Nebraska, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge John M. Gerrard to three years of probation following her conviction for possession of an unregistered silencer. In an investigation with Richardson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the release states she had an ad on Facebook to sell the silencer. Officials also noticed through the ad it lists many common rifle calibers that the silencer would be compatible with. An undercover officer set up a meeting to buy the silencer and it’s reported during the meeting with Hall that it appeared that she was selling the silencer on behalf of a person not familiar with Facebook. The judge decided to sentence probation instead of prison because of the fact she wasn’t involved with acquiring and selling the illegal silencer.

