David’s Evening Forecast - Cold front finally on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Intense heat and humidity will continue for the evening hours. Omaha hit 100 degrees this afternoon for the 4th time this year, but the humidity pushed the heat index all the way up to 110 degrees. We will continues to see heat index readings of 100 to 108 degrees all the way through 9pm, finally dropping into the upper 90s by 10pm.

Intense heat continues this evening (WOWT)

A cold front is lurking just to our north, temperatures in the 70s for O’Neill and Valentine, but that front will be slow to move our way. A few spotty storms are possible north of Omaha after Midnight, but the metro likely stay dry tonight. Temperatures eventually fall into the middle 70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

We stay on the warm side of the front on Sunday, with temperatures climbing once again into the middle 90s. A few degrees “cooler” than today thanks to increased cloud cover, but the heat index will likely still approach 100 degrees.

Heat Index Sunday (WOWT)

The cold front will slowly push into the area during the afternoon and evening, with a few spotty storms expected along the front. Unfortunately, storms do not appear to be widespread so do not count on getting rain Sunday afternoon or evening. Thankfully, the cooler air should be spilling into the metro by the evening, with temperatures falling into the 70s after 6pm. We will get a couple days of relief behind the front, with highs in the middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday. More heat is on the way next week, with highs climbing back into the middle 90s by Friday.

Cold front approaches Sunday (WOWT)

