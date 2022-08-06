6 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Potentially dangerous heat and humidity is expected this afternoon with near record high temperatures.

6 First Alert Weather Day for intense heat (WOWT)

Humidity is already on the high side as the sun rise across the metro. Temperatures are starting off in the middle 70s, but should warm into the middle 80s by mid-morning. Some morning clouds could initially slow our warm-up slightly, but we should be approaching 90 degrees by Noon. With the humidity, the heat index will already be near 100 degrees by Noon.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

The worst of the heat and humidity will come between 2 and 7pm when the heat index will likely reach 105 to 110 degrees. Keep in mind once the heat index climbs above 100 you want to think about pulling back on outdoor activities, and when the heat index approaches 110 degrees you really want to think about limiting strenuous outdoor activities.

Heat index forecast today (WOWT)

We could see a few spots where the heat index briefly reaches 113°. For the reason an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for much of eastern Nebraska into western Iowa, including the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas.

Excessive Heat Warming this afternoon (WOWT)

A cold front will slowly push into the area overnight bringing some spotty storms to the area, Best chances overnight and early Sunday will be north of Omaha, but a few spotty storms are possible across the entire area by the afternoon into the overnight. The front should help to drop temperatures a touch on Sunday, with highs in the lower 90s. A little relief from the heat is expected early next week with highs in the middle 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Unfortunately, it does appear that things try to heat back up by the second half of the week.

