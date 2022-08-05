‘This doesn’t happen here’: Rural Nebraska community reacts after four residents found dead on same block

LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - Members of the Laurel, Nebraska community are worried after four people were found dead in separate homes on the same street in the small town Thursday morning.

“This doesn’t happen here,” says Cathryn Newton, who lives just a few houses down from one of the homes involved.

“It’s unheard of out here to even have this much presence let alone something so bad happening,” she says.

The commotion in the town with just 1,000 began early Thursday morning.

“We heard the fire alarm in the morning and I assumed a fire, that’s usually what it is,” Kay Paulson tells 6 News.

Officials say neighbors reported hearing an explosion at a home on Elm St. around 3 a.m. and found one person dead inside.

While officials responded to the home, neighbors reported another fire at another home just three blocks away. Police now believe the fires at both homes were started around the same time but weren’t visible until hours later.

The Nebraska State Patrol also says gunfire was involved in both incidents.

Three people were found dead in the second home. Neighbors say it was a family of three.

“The community, just kind of gotta swallow that pill cause he’s so well known here,” Cathryn says. “Like, everyone knew him, it’s going to affect everybody.”

“My heart kinda dropped, cause you know, you know them so well,” Kay says.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our community,” says Scott Taylor, who was born and raised in Laurel.

Scott owns several businesses in Laurel and spent his afternoon delivering food to first responders.

“If you wanna see what a small town does, drive around this town and you’ll see everyone saying prayers for the families involved, you’ll see everybody wanting to know what can we do to help,” Scott says.

Police are still investigating, and say accelerants may have been used to ignite the fires in both homes. They say potential suspects may have also been burned.

With so much confusion and uncertainty, neighbors say it’s a nerve-wracking time for the Laurel community.

“Of course, it scares you because the cops are like your family, the fireman is all like your family, they’re all friends, your kids live here, with us owning the businesses, we worry about all of our staff,” Scott says.

“I was scared,” says 8-year-old Aleeyah, Kay Paulson’s great-grandaughter who was visiting Laurel for the week.

“Until they figure out what happened, or who, I don’t think anyone is going to feel safe here,” Cathryn says.

The Nebraska State Patrol says anyone who may have seen anything out of the ordinary in Laurel between midnight and 4 a.m. is encouraged to contact them at 402-497-4921.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.