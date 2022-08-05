No looking back from new Huskers Special Teams Coordinator

Nebraska Cornhuskers Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch
Nebraska Cornhuskers Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch(Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s been a debate for years about the risk of using the most talented and valuable players on special teams. The risk naturally is losing a player to an injury while they are in a position that is not their main responsibility.

Here’s Bill Busch’s response to a question asking him if he’s concerned about the possibility of injuries. “No we’re just here to play football, I’ll figure it out, there’s always different ways to look at stuff... The last thing we will have on our team, there’s nobody that’s too cool to do what has to get done, that’s not how it works, that’s not how Coach Frost wants it.”

Busch has brought changes to the unit, competitive drills are a priority. He wants it all to happen at the same speed as a game rep and adds the effort has been outstanding.

“Just got done with practice number seven,” Busch said. “Been very pleased with our effort. Effort has been tremendous on special teams in all phases. We’re trying to tell them ‘woah then go’ which means there are sometimes when we need to slow down rather than speed up and we are spending more time on that. There are no issues with getting a very interested and invested group out there in every drill that were doing. In general, were kicking, punting and snapping the ball well. No decision have been made as far as positions, but very pleased with how we got started in those phases. A lot of positives going for us right now, a lot of kids busting their tail at every position.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities confirm 4 deaths in Laurel, NE; foul play is suspected
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Wall worry top to bottom
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall

Latest News

Nebraska red team tight end Travis Vokolek (83) catches a pass while warming up before...
Thanks to NIL, Huskers players introduce Big Red Fan Club
Ryan Schommer and Ochaun Mathis
Huskers extend Red Carpet Experience for several years
Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson earning respect of teammates
Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson earning respect of teammates
Nebraska defensive line/edge coach Mike Dawson
Edge rushers and their role in Nebraska’s defense