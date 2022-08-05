Nebraska disc golf community giving back to local non-profits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Disc golf is a sport many have never played, some may not have even heard of it, but it’s a sport that’s growing in popularity.

“With our tournaments we saw our numbers go from grabbing maybe 40 folks at an event to filling events at 90, maybe even pushing 100 every weekend,” Disc Gauntlet co-owner, Jake Hedden said. “There’s so many courses across the state and courses in Lincoln people want to go experience.”

One of those players is Jonathan Fletcher, the top ranked disc golf player in the state.

“It’s worth it for everybody to get in,” Fletcher said. “You’re going to meet great people, you’re going to see cool places and you’re going to have a ton of fun while you’re doing it.”

But, the sport is not just for top ranked athletes.

“It’s really a game for everybody and we come together and we throw this plastic thing towards a basket, but it’s just a walk in the park with a purpose and we’re enjoying each other’s company,” Hedden said.”

The tight knit community is now finding ways to help others, by giving back at disc golf events and tournaments.

“This person has experienced this problem, or they know about it - let’s run something to see if we can make a difference and help there,” Hedden said.

The Food Bank of Lincoln, Voices of Hope and the Child Advocacy Center are just a few organizations that have been supported by disc golfers around the state.

“With disc golf and the explosion of people that are playing there is a power in numbers,” Hedden said. “It may not be easy to donate $1,000 to this cause, but if all of us chip in for some raffle tickets then that number can grow quickly and we start to really make an impact.”

This idea of giving back is one that’s not going away anytime soon. Fletcher is also a tournament director in the state and said events will continue to give back to Nebraska communities.

“This common goal to give back to whatever community they’re from whether it’s Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings or Omaha, ultimately just having fun adding a little bit of competition and you get to give back to a charity of some kind,” Fletcher said.

The Lincoln Flying Disc Club Facebook page or website is the best way to find more information on events, tournaments and ways to give back to the community. Hedden said the group is always looking for new members and if you’re on the fence, you should just give it a try.

