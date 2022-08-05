Murder suspect in Omaha strangulation death appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A murder suspect appears in court Friday.

Lorenzo Washington, 31, was arrested earlier this week in connection to the strangulation death of a woman. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault.

The victim, 58-year-old Rita Hash was killed in early July. The autopsy revealed she died of strangulation.

In July officers came to an apartment complex on Maplewood Boulevard for a death investigation. Detectives believed the woman who lived there died of suspicious circumstances and wanted to wait for the autopsy.

Washington was then arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in connection to the death.

Investigators allege Washington strangled Hash to death with his hands as he sexually assaulted her.

Washington had his bond denied and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.

Lorenzo Washington, 31. (PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.