Murder suspect in Omaha strangulation death appears in court

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A murder suspect appears in court Friday.

Lorenzo Washington, 31, was arrested earlier this week in connection to the strangulation death of a woman. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault.

The victim, 58-year-old Rita Hash was killed in early July. The autopsy revealed she died of strangulation.

In July officers came to an apartment complex on Maplewood Boulevard for a death investigation. Detectives believed the woman who lived there died of suspicious circumstances and wanted to wait for the autopsy.

Washington was then arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 3 in connection to the death.

Investigators allege Washington strangled Hash to death with his hands as he sexually assaulted her.

Washington had his bond denied and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.

Lorenzo Washington, 31.
Lorenzo Washington, 31.(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities suspect gunfire played a part in the 4 deaths in Laurel, NE
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Douglas County Investigators: Woman died of strangulation while being sexually assaulted
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly’s tour bus vandalized in downtown Omaha

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha
Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha
Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights
Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights
Firefighters from multiple departments battled a massive fire overnight in Scottsbluff.
Several outbuildings lost in large fire in Scottsbluff
The Food Bank of Lincoln, Voices of Hope and the Child Advocacy Center are just a few...
Nebraska disc golf community giving back to local non-profits