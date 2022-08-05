Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity increase today with dangerous conditions Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was still hot Thursday with a high of 92 degrees in Omaha but the humidity wasn’t quite as high.

However, the mugginess will increase again today and, when combined with a high in the mid 90s, it will push the heat index to near 100.

Forecast Temperatures (WOWT)

As hot as it will be this afternoon, Saturday will take it to a new level.

Temperatures will peak near 100 degrees, just two degrees shy of the record.

First Alert Day (wowt)

In addition to that, the heat index will approach 110 degrees.

You will want to drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity during the peak heating hours.

While a spotty storm will be possible north of the metro Saturday evening into the nighttime hours, the better chance will be on Sunday.

The front associated with these storms will be moving quite slowly, allowing us to warm into the 90s once again on Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms become likely by the middle of our Sunday and they will continue into the nighttime hours.

Sunday Scattered Storms (WOWT)

Unfortunately, rainfall amounts will likely be a quarter of an inch or less for most of us.

A shower may linger into our Monday morning but the rest of the week looks dry.

Temperatures will be cooler too as the week starts off with 80s for highs.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.