Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase, suspect arrested

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes.

Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no driver’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and traffic violations.

The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a pickup in the eastbound lanes approaching the Nebraska-Iowa state line after reports of the pickup speeding and driving erratically east on I-80.

The troopers attempted a traffic stop near 42nd Street on I-80 but the driver later identified as Rockefeller continued going east.

The pursuit abruptly stopped before the river, blocking all eastbound lanes. Law enforcement blocked the westbound lanes to avoid vehicles passing the situation.

Westbound traffic resumed shortly thereafter, with some lanes of eastbound traffic also allowed to proceed.

Nebraska State Patrol says the pursuit stopped right at the bridge and a suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

