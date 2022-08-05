Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes.

The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the Nebraska-Iowa state line. The pursuit abruptly stopped before the river, blocking all eastbound lanes. Law enforcement blocked the westbound lanes to avoid vehicles passing the situation.

Westbound traffic resumed shortly thereafter, with some lanes of eastbound traffic also allowed to proceed.

