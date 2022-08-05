Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes.

The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the Nebraska-Iowa state line. The pursuit abruptly stopped before the river, blocking all eastbound lanes. Law enforcement blocked the westbound lanes to avoid vehicles passing the situation.

Westbound traffic resumed shortly thereafter, with some lanes of eastbound traffic also allowed to proceed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities suspect gunfire played a part in the 4 deaths in Laurel, NE
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating incidents that left multiple people dead in...
4 dead at two neighboring homes in northeast Nebraska town
Douglas County Investigators: Woman died of strangulation while being sexually assaulted

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heat and humidity reach dangerous levels Saturday
Police activity was seen in Laurel, Neb., at about 5:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Laurel, Neb., homicide suspect arrested, airlifted to Lincoln to treat burns
Forecast Temperatures
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity increase today with dangerous conditions Saturday
Heat and humidity increase today with dangerous heat Saturday