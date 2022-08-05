Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A hot and humid weekend ahead of relief

Emily's 6 First Alert Day Forecast for Saturday
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat builds this weekend along with more humidity. We’ll aim for a high of 100 by Saturday! Factoring in the humidity it will feel closer to 110-113 at the peak of the afternoon heat. That’s why we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(wowt)

Our weekend cold front is slowing down... that means that Sunday will be another hot an humid day in the Metro before the front arrives in the evening. Highs will climb to the mid 90s with feels like temps near 100. Stay hydrated and look out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke this weekend.

Heat dangers
Heat dangers(wowt)

This also slows down our rain chances. We’ll be lucky to see an isolated shower Saturday evening mainly NW of the Metro... better chance are here after 11 AM Sunday with increasing evening storm chances. Rain chances linger into Monday morning.

Rain chances
Rain chances(wowt)

Once the front arrives, enjoy the break from the heat! Highs should return to the 80s Monday and we’ll enjoy below average temperatures through the start of next week.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity was seen in Laurel, Neb., at about 5:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
NSP identifies Laurel homicide victims, says suspect airlifted to Lincoln to treat burns
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities suspect gunfire played a part in the 4 deaths in Laurel, NE
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Douglas County Investigators: Woman died of strangulation while being sexually assaulted

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat and Humidity Saturday
Forecast Temperatures
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity increase today with dangerous conditions Saturday
Saturday Heat Index
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat ahead of our next cool down
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat and Humidity Saturday