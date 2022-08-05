Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A hot and humid weekend ahead of relief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat builds this weekend along with more humidity. We’ll aim for a high of 100 by Saturday! Factoring in the humidity it will feel closer to 110-113 at the peak of the afternoon heat. That’s why we’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Weather Day (wowt)

Our weekend cold front is slowing down... that means that Sunday will be another hot an humid day in the Metro before the front arrives in the evening. Highs will climb to the mid 90s with feels like temps near 100. Stay hydrated and look out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke this weekend.

Heat dangers (wowt)

This also slows down our rain chances. We’ll be lucky to see an isolated shower Saturday evening mainly NW of the Metro... better chance are here after 11 AM Sunday with increasing evening storm chances. Rain chances linger into Monday morning.

Rain chances (wowt)

Once the front arrives, enjoy the break from the heat! Highs should return to the 80s Monday and we’ll enjoy below average temperatures through the start of next week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.