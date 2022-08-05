Arrest made in Laurel, NE homicides

LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with the four homicides in the northeastern town of Laurel.

A news conference is being planned for 9:30 a.m. Friday to reveal more details.

6 News reported earlier Friday that law enforcement swarmed a house near the two crime scenes and that police could be heard over a loudspeaker telling someone that they had a warrant for their arrest and that they should come out unarmed.

The crime scenes were first discovered about 3 a.m. Thursday when there was a call for a house fire. Firefighters discovered a body inside.

Soon, another house fire was called three blocks away. Three more bodies were found inside that house.

Police were given a vague description that a man who was in the area was seen leaving town in a car after possibly picking someone up.

This is a developing story. More information expected soon.

