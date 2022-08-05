Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for $1.66B

A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas, iRobot, will be acquired by Amazon.(Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion.

The company sells its robots worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum.

Amazon said it will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net debt of about $275.6 million. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders and regulators.

Upon completion, iRobot’s CEO, Colin Angle, will remain in his position.

Separately, Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot reported its quarterly results. Revenue plunged 30% on order reductions and delays, and the company announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities suspect gunfire played a part in the 4 deaths in Laurel, NE
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating incidents that left multiple people dead in...
4 dead at two neighboring homes in northeast Nebraska town
Douglas County Investigators: Woman died of strangulation while being sexually assaulted

Latest News

Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
A car ran a red light, causing a fiery, deadly accident, authorities said.
Fiery crash kills 5; witness said he's shook up
Multiple people were injured after a vehicle drives through a parade in New Mexico. (KAELYN...
GRAPHIC: SUV drives into Native American parade, causing injuries
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., left, speaks with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., during a meeting of...
Democrats say they’ve reached agreement on economic package