6 First Alert Weather Day: Heat and humidity reach dangerous levels Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While Friday will be a hot and humid day, Saturday sees the heat peaking with a high near 100 degrees.

If we do hit 100, it would be the fourth time this year and the second this week (Tuesday reached 101).

With plenty of muggy air in place, the heat index will be in the 105 to 110 range.

That’s why Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

When the heat index exceeds 105 you need to be cautious while spending time outdoors.

The humidity will make it very hard for your body to cool off.

The heat will hold on into Sunday with a highs in the low 90s in the Metro and a feels like temperature around 100 thanks to lingering humidity.

We’ll feel some relief in the evening as our cold front finally moves in.

That front has slowed down significantly resulting in rain chances after 11 AM Sunday and more heat ahead of 80s starting Monday.

