Thanks to NIL, Huskers players introduce Big Red Fan Club

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 24 Huskers players are the faces of the Big Red Fan Club and receiver Elliott Brown is playing a big role in launching the program. This is an opportunity for fans to support Nebraska players and in return receive invitations to member-only events, exclusive content, raffles plus private appearances.

The program was recently launched, only a couple of weeks ago. Fans can join players at postgame tailgates, and even invite them to private events like company luncheons or birthday parties. This program was created with imagination and its growth will also happen with that same spirit. Big Red Fan Club will provide great access year around, it is not only a partnership that exists during the football season. Brown says other players beyond the 24 who are directly linked to the program will be involved too. Big Red Fan Club will also benefit Team Jack Foundation.

Fan passes are available for purchase online at www.bigredfanclub.com and there is more information on the website as well.

