Thanks to NIL, Huskers players introduce Big Red Fan Club

6 News WOWT Live at 5
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 24 Huskers players are the faces of the Big Red Fan Club and receiver Elliott Brown is playing a big role in launching the program. This is an opportunity for fans to support Nebraska players and in return receive invitations to member-only events, exclusive content, raffles plus private appearances.

The program was recently launched, only a couple of weeks ago. Fans can join players at postgame tailgates, and even invite them to private events like company luncheons or birthday parties. This program was created with imagination and its growth will also happen with that same spirit. Big Red Fan Club will provide great access year around, it is not only a partnership that exists during the football season. Brown says other players beyond the 24 who are directly linked to the program will be involved too. Big Red Fan Club will also benefit Team Jack Foundation.

Fan passes are available for purchase online at www.bigredfanclub.com and there is more information on the website as well.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT 6 News On Your Side: Wall worry top to bottom
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 variant BA.5 dominates US as another variant grows
Omaha Public Schools give updates on open teacher, staff positions
Omaha recycled nearly 25,000 tons in 2021
Officials: End results more profitable despite public complaints about Omaha recycling

Latest News

Ryan Schommer and Ochaun Mathis
Huskers extend Red Carpet Experience for several years
Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson earning respect of teammates
Nebraska edge rusher Garrett Nelson earning respect of teammates
Nebraska defensive line/edge coach Mike Dawson
Edge rushers and their role in Nebraska’s defense
Optimistic Huskers open preseason practice