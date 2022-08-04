Still hot but not as humid Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week has given us plenty of heat, including a high of 101 degrees on Tuesday.

Today will remain hot though not to the same level, as we top out near 90 degrees.

Forecast Highs (WOWT)

The real difference maker will be the lower mugginess levels, keeping our heat index very close to the temperature.

Heat Index Thursday (WOWT)

With lots of sunshine overhead, this will be a pretty typical early August day.

You will want to enjoy the brief improvement with humid conditions returning tomorrow.

Temperatures hit the low 90s Friday with a heat index in the upper 90s.

The hottest day will be Saturday as we make a run at triple digits once again.

Next 5 Days Highs (WOWT)

After dark, we may manage to get a few storms to develop though it looks more likely that we see scattered storms off and on Sunday.

Temperatures cool down into the 80s for highs as we start off next week with slow warming through the week.

It is looking dry after the Sunday storms so we will need to cash in on that rain chance.

