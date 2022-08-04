State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies

Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He...
Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He was serving a 30 to 35 year sentence on charges out of Dawson County.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services/KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate, serving a sentence for charges in Dawson County, has died.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said Thursday that Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Aug. 3. The cause of his death has yet to be determined.

Holliday was serving a sentence of 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first degree sexual assault and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. He began his sentence on June 10, 2011.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of NDCS, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

